Hundreds recreate iconic WWII kiss in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of couples spread the love on Valentine’s Day by recreating an iconic kiss in Key West.

More than 250 couples gathered for Tuesday’s kiss-in in front of the “Embracing Peace” sculpture depicting the famous photo of a sailor kissing a woman in New York City’s Times Square, on Aug. 14, 1945, at the end of World War II.

Participants copied the kiss, locking lips and posing together to celebrate the holiday.

