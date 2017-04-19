Hundreds rally against Nicolás Maduro in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - On the same day that thousands of Venezuelans flooded the streets of Caracas to protest against President Nicolás Maduro, hundreds gathered in Doral and Downtown Miami in a show of solidarity.

Jani Mendez, who said her brother has been jailed in Venezuela, called on other countries to intervene in the country while at the rally in Doral.

“They’re killing us,” she said. “We don’t have food. We don’t have medicine. At this point, we need help. It’s not something we invented, like the government said.”

South Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo joined the protesters in front of El Arepazo, on Northwest 79th Avenue.

“We need to raise awareness about what’s happening in Venezuela and build political will in the United States to continue pressuring the Venezuelan government and other governments to get Nicolás Maduro out of power,” Curbelo said.

By 5 p.m., people had gathered in front of the Freedom Tower for a demonstration that is set to begin at 5:30 pm.

