Hundreds raise money for non-profits at Wine, Women and Shoes event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida women gathered for a fashionable cause, Friday.

7’s own Belkys Nerey emceed Friday’s sixth annual Wine, Women and Shoes event at Soho Studios in Miami.

The national fundraising event helps raise money all over the country for non-profit organizations, such as Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in South Florida.

The charitable group of attendees were treated to an afternoon filled with wine tastings, a fashion marketplace and fashion show.

