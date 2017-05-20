MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of South Florida’s Latin community came together in Miami to call for change in Venezuela, Saturday.

Hundreds rallied at José Martí Park in Little Havana. Participants called attention to the situation that has thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets of Venezuela every day to protest against President Nicolás Maduro.

Demonstrator Carlos Fernandez said he is hopeful progress can come to the South American country. “We hope that Trump blocks the oil of Maduro,” he said. “That will throw down not only Maduro, but also Castro.”

Dozens have died since the demonstrations began weeks ago. Trump said he plans to work with Colombia to find a solution to the violence in Venezuela.

