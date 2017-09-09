Hundreds of Monroe County inmates evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of Monroe County inmates were evacuated, Saturday, ahead of Irma’s impact in Key West.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies evacuated 460 inmates, Saturday morning, from the main jail facility on Stock Island. Sheriff Rick Ramsay made the decision to take the inmates to a safer location on the mainland of Florida.

The main detention facility is a Category 5-rated building, however Ramsay said the changing path of Irma expedited the process. “Moving this many inmates this quickly is a tough job,” said Ramsay in a news release. “Our staff was up to the challenge. They quickly formulated plans to make the move safely, were able to procure buses for the transport, and got on the road without incident.”

Staff members assisted at the hosting facility in Palm Beach County, according to the news release.

