Hundreds honor MLK’s legacy in Day of Service

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired hundreds of volunteers in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties to give back to their community on this holiday weekend.

Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness gave a concise description of the MLK Day of Service. “It’s a day of action,” he said.

“We have over 100 volunteers working on three different homes in the Broward Municipal Services District,” said Robin Martin with Rebuilding Together Broward County. “It’s all about community revitalization, just sharing a little love, doing a little work.”

People from different backgrounds came together to give of their time in order to help a neighbor in need.

“We are actually doing the work that Martin Luther King would want us to do, which is to help our neighbors,” said Holness. “Help those who are in need and build and strengthen our community.”

That’s what nearly 200 volunteers in Northwest Miami-Dade spent their Saturday morning doing at Gwen Cherry Park.

“Today we’re here to honor MLK’s legacy through service,” said Diana Young with the Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation Department.

Children got to work mulching, while others picked up a shovel and started the park’s first community garden.

“They’re going to be taking care of watering the plants and fertilizing, and then the people of the neighborhood can just walk by and harvest,” said gardener and volunteer Juan More.

7News cameras captured volunteers spanning different generations and ethnicities planting and laughing together.

“People from different ages, different races, different backgrounds, and hopefully we all get something from this, and we’ll continue to do this kind of work,” said volunteer Paola Montenegro. “Volunteering for us is just good for the soul, and the fact it’s Martin Luther King Day [weekend] is bonus. Martin Luther King means equality to us.”

Other groups got creative, painting new water conservation barrels and refurbishing the seniors’ recreation center.

Volunteers said the community gatherings have one goal in common. “MLK brought a lot of people together, like of all nations, all races, so I think it’s a freedom thing,” said volunteer Melissa Duggan. “People just want to come together, like, we’re all together doing one thing for one sole purpose.”

The holiday inspired some community fun as well. Family members and friends enjoyed the new rides and games at the annual carnival in celebration of Dr. King’s life.

