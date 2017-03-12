Hundreds go green at Hollywood St. Patrick’s Day festival

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians were feeling the luck of the Irish at a Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, Sunday.

Hundreds of families came out to enjoy all things Irish on the streets of downtown Hollywood. The event started with a parade, then ended with a festival filled with plenty of drinks, food and fun.

The celebration continues this week, when St. Patty’s Day officially starts on Friday.

