Hundreds gather on Juno Beach as sea turtle is released

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A large crowd gathered on Juno Beach, Tuesday, to watch as a sea turtle returned home after being rescued.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as Nicklen, an injured sea turtle that was rescued by the Loggerhead Marine Center, returned back home to the ocean.

The 66-pound sea turtle was found back in October in pretty bad shape with an infection in his intestines.

After some intensive care, the brave turtle hit the waves again and joined other sea turtles in his natural habitat.

