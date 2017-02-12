Hundreds gather for Love of Learning Gala

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people gathered at the JW Marriott Marquis, Saturday night, for the Love of Learning Gala.

The charity event honored the work of Miami-Dade Public Schools.

Several members of the 7News team were in attendance, with anchor Belkys Nerey emceeing the event.

“It’s so important that kids these days get the tools and education that they all should get and need so they can get out there in the world and make it a better place,” Nerey said. “Without a good public education, you just can’t make it these days, so anything I can do to help, count on me.”

The event was hosted by the Foundation for New Education Initiatives.

