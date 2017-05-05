Hundreds become naturalized citizens in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The History Miami Plaza played host to the swearing-in of more than one hundred naturalized citizens.

People from 25 different countries became naturalized American citizens, Friday morning, at the special ceremony.

Florida representative Ileana Ros-lehtinen made the key note address at the ceremony. “I think this is what makes America so strong,” she said. “The infusion of new citizens, new people coming into the system, the best patriotic Americans. I’m very happy to be here.”

For this group of new American citizens, many said they are glad they now have the right to vote.

