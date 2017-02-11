Hundreds attend immigration workshop in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of U.S. residents showed up for a workshop in Lauderhill, as they embarked on the path to citizenship.

Immigration attorneys and legal aid organizations teamed up for the event held at Lauderhill Mall, Saturday morning. They provided free legal consultations and helped people fill out the proper forms.

Go Broward! Thanks to all those (nearly 400) who filled Lauderhill Mall to become citizens and find out more about their rights. pic.twitter.com/fb1GyIYpVL — FLImmigrantCoalition (@FLImmigrant) February 11, 2017

Among those taking part in the workshop was attorney Andrea Webley. “I think they’re very excited, and I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for them to apply for citizenship and get some assistance without having to pay a lot of money to hire an attorney,” she said “It’s very expensive.”

Last year, the collaborative efforts of local immigration groups helped more than 1,500 U.S. residents in Broward County complete their citizenship applications.

