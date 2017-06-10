FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida organizations are offering incentives to help potential pet owners find their next furry friend this weekend.

In Fort Lauderdale, the Humane Society of Broward County is hosting the Summer Splash Pet Adopt-a-thon. A variety of dogs, cats and rabbits are all up for adoption, hoping to find a “fur-ever” home.

A spokesperson for the Humane Society said there are discounts for potential owners “If you adopt any pet 6 months of age or older, the adoption fee is half price, and there are so many fabulous pets to choose from,” she said.

The Summer Splash Pet Adopt-a-thon will continue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pets are ready to find loving families, thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The organization is asking South Floridians to think outside the puppy. Adoption fees on the animals, many of them on the older and larger side, are currently up to 50 percent off.

The discounted fees include microchips and vaccines.

The shelter, located near Northwest 36th Street and 79th Avenue in Doral, has been able to save more than 90 percent of the animals it has taken in.

