Huge great white shark being tracked off Florida coast

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A great white shark is swimming along Florida’s coast, just the latest snowbird to head south for the winter.

According to OCEARCH, the 12-foot long, 1,668 pound great white shark named “Miss Costa” was first tagged in Nantucket, Massachusetts in September 2016. Since then, she has made her way up and down the East Coast.

Miss Costa was last pinged in the Gulf of Mexico Monday night, just off the coast of Tampa. Several days earlier on Christmas, she pinged off the coast of Key West.

Since being tagged, Miss Costa has traveled 5,639 miles in both the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

To track Miss Costa’s movements, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.