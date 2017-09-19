How you can help the victims of Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - In the wake of Hurricane Irma, a number of charities and businesses are stepping up to help victims of the storm, which tore through the Caribbean and Florida Keys.

Below are ways you can help those in need.

Kaufman Lynn Construction has teamed up with United Way of Broward County for its Hurricane Irma Relief Drive. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 21 at the Kaufman Lynn Construction’s Headquarters located at:

Kaufman Lynn Construction

4850 T-Rex Avenue Suite 300

Boca Raton, FL 33431

561-361-6700

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables has established a Hurricane Garden Relief Fund to help rebuild and restore its damaged collections and grounds. The garden will reopen on Sept. 23 with free admission through Sept. 24. For more information, click here.

The City of Aventura and the Aventura Police Department are collecting items for Irma victims in the Florida Keys from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 20. Items can be dropped off at:

Government Center Police Department Community Room

19200 West Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

American Airlines AAdvantage members can earn 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation. For more information, click here.

