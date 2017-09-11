How to tell whether someone works for FPL or not

MIAMI (WSVN) - After Hurricane Irma’s impact in South Florida, many residents have been left without power. However, officials are warning there are crooks who may pose as fake Florida Power and Light employees.

According to a Miami-Dade Police tweet, residents should be able to identify FPL employees by:

Asking for FPL ID badges

Making sure they’re driving trucks marked as FPL-approved

Also, workers should never need to enter your house

