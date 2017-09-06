How to protect your pet during Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - With Hurricane Irma quickly approaching Florida, residents are preparing to get their families ready — and that includes their pets.

Items to gather for pets:

Two weeks worth of food and water

One month supply of medications

Cleaning supplies (including cat litter)

First Aid supplies

Toys and blankets

Things your pet uses daily

Pet records and proper identification (in case your pet gets lost)

Microchip

Pets allowed in shelters:

Cats

Dogs

Birds

Ferrets

Gerbils

Guinea pigs

Hamsters

Mice

Rats

Small rabbits

Pet-friendly shelters:

Miami-Dade County

Michael Krop Senior High School at 1410 NE 215 Street in Miami

The Fair Expo Center at 10901 Coral Way in Miami

Broward County

Millennium Middle School at 5803 NW 94th Ave. in Tamarac

Service animals are allowed in general population shelters as long as the pet meets federal law requirements.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.