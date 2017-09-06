How to protect your pet during Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - With Hurricane Irma quickly approaching Florida, residents are preparing to get their families ready — and that includes their pets.
Items to gather for pets:
- Two weeks worth of food and water
- One month supply of medications
- Cleaning supplies (including cat litter)
- First Aid supplies
- Toys and blankets
- Things your pet uses daily
- Pet records and proper identification (in case your pet gets lost)
- Microchip
Pets allowed in shelters:
- Cats
- Dogs
- Birds
- Ferrets
- Gerbils
- Guinea pigs
- Hamsters
- Mice
- Rats
- Small rabbits
Pet-friendly shelters:
Miami-Dade County
- Michael Krop Senior High School at 1410 NE 215 Street in Miami
- The Fair Expo Center at 10901 Coral Way in Miami
Broward County
- Millennium Middle School at 5803 NW 94th Ave. in Tamarac
Service animals are allowed in general population shelters as long as the pet meets federal law requirements.
