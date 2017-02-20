How to make President’s Day 2017 a great one Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - From miles of art festivities taking place in Coconut Grove to boat shows and parties across the Beach, President’s Day in Miami-Dade County is full of fun opportunities to take advantage of if you have the day off.

Since President’s Day is a federal holiday, Miami-Dade County public schools, the U.S. Post Office, government offices and numerous banks are closed, making travel a pleasant breeze along major roadways like US-1 and I-95.

Therefore, you should probably take advantage of the light-er traffic by attending cultural events happening right now.

Here’s a list of fun events going on this President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 20:

Coconut Grove Arts Festival : 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive in Coconut Grove. For info visit www.cgaf.com.

: 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive in Coconut Grove. For info visit www.cgaf.com. Miami International Boat Show : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. For info visit miamiboatshow.com.

: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. For info visit miamiboatshow.com. Art Wynwood: 11 a.m. at Art Wynwood Pavilion, 3001 N.E. First Ave., Miami. For info visit artwynwood.com

Have a great President’s Day, Miami!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.