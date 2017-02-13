How to celebrate Galentine’s Day in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you weren’t aware, Feb. 13 is Galentine’s Day, an unofficial holiday celebrating women that you spend with your best girlfriends, who are, after all, your soul mates.

Galentine’s Day is a fictional holiday created by Amy Poehler’s Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope that occurs on Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.

As Knope herself explained on the show: “Oh, it’s only the best day of the year. Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas.”

Although Knope may have mentioned frittatas, most fans of Parks and Recreation know that waffles are her true love, making waffles our focus for those in Miami-Dade County looking to celebrate Galentine’s Day over lunch, dinner or any meal in between.

I was searching for a perfect Leslie Knope gif for a tweet…now I just really want waffles and am sad I didn't get to go to work today. pic.twitter.com/212ZH4bF4v — AnnaProsserRobinson (@AnnaProsser) February 4, 2017

Therefore, in honor of the unofficial holiday, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants in Miami-Dade County that serve delectable waffles.

Find someone that loves you as much as Leslie Knope loves waffles and whipped cream. pic.twitter.com/l9DwvRNz0h — ♡ Gneisha ♡ (@_Gneisha) February 1, 2017

But if you’ve got a case of the Mondays, taking a trip to the freezer aisle at your local Publix or Sedanos to score some Eggo waffles will do just the trick. Galentine’s Day can totally be celebrated in the comfort of your own home.

Happy Galentine’s Day, South Florida!

Restaurants that serve waffles in Miami-Dade County:

