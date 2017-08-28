Houston-bound flights canceled at FLL leave travelers stranded

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers hoping to get back to Texas have been left grounded as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to unleash its wrath.

Many at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have been left stranded with no idea of when they will return home or if their home will even be there in Texas.

A handful of flights that were supposed to fly out to Houston have been canceled at FLL and Miami International Airport.

7News spoke with a group of women who are now stuck at a Fort Lauderdale hotel but hope to get home as early as Wednesday.

“We got in Friday, and we’re supposed to leave out on Sunday, but all the flights were canceled,” said one woman. “We’ve been pretty much moving from hotel to hotel.”

Some Texas natives said they have children back home as well as mothers and fathers. They said that their relatives are OK, but like so many others in Houston, they’re dealing with the flood.

“Everyone’s concerned about us. We’re safe,” said another woman. “We want to get home to our family where they’re in harm’s way. We’ll feel OK if we’re with them.”

The group said they’re just trying to be patient and will keep in touch with their families throughout this ordeal.

