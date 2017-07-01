SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a houseboat off South Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured big flames shooting from the 60-foot vessel floating just off shore near the Homestead Bayfront Park.

“I was concerned that anyone else wouldn’t notice it right away ’cause it wasn’t so obvious,” said witness Ketty Urbay, “and I thought it would catch on fire or blow up and somebody would get hurt.”

Firefighters eventually put out the blaze.

No one was injured.

