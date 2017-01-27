House fire destroys house in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Fierce flames tore through a house on Big Pine Key, Friday morning.

The house, located around West Sandy Circle, near Journeys End Road, caught on fire at around 5:30 a.m.

Six people who live in the house were able to get out safely.

Officials declared the home a total loss. They believe the fire started in a garage or storage shed.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.