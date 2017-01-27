House fire destroys house in Big Pine Key

170127_big_pine_key_house_fire

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Fierce flames tore through a house on Big Pine Key, Friday morning.

The house, located around West Sandy Circle, near Journeys End Road, caught on fire at around 5:30 a.m.

Six people who live in the house were able to get out safely.

Officials declared the home a total loss. They believe the fire started in a garage or storage shed.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus