ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A hot air balloon made a crash landing near a pond in Orlando.

The hot air balloon crashed near the pond where, Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted, 15 people were located. One person suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The retention pond is near mile marker eight on State Road 429, near Seidel Road.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.