Horse killed, 1 hospitalized after car crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A horse was killed after being hit by a car in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night, and one person was hospitalized.

Miami-Dade Police, Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 197th Avenue and 296th Street, Wednesday around 8:15 p.m.

According to a Miami-Dade Police spokesperson, the horse died on the scene.

One person reportedly was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition. It is unclear at this point who was transported.

The driver of the car remained on scene.

It will be a couple more hours before the horse is removed from the scene.

The scene is not affecting traffic in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

