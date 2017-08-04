Horse found emaciated near East Everglades recovering

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A horse is on the mend after he was found in bad shape, near the Florida Everglades, Friday, thanks to an animal welfare organization.

7News cameras captured Oliver, all bandaged up as he embarks on his road to recovery at the New Ranch in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“He’s very sad,” said Laurie Waggoner, Director of Operations with the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Oliver, an Arabian gelding, was rescued by the South Florida SPCA after someone saw him wandering down a road near the East Everglades. “He was abandoned. We believe he was abandoned,” said Waggoner.

The horse was found sick and starving, with sores all over his body. “He’s been neglected for quite a while. He’s probably at least 200 pounds underweight,” said Waggoner.

Summer sores are a common condition for horses in this region, but when left untreated, they can take over large parts of the animal’s body.

“You see a lot of bad things down here in South Florida, but these are some of the worst I’ve seen,” said Dr. Carla Munoz, the veterinarian treating Oliver.

Oliver is the latest victim of a troubling trend. He is one of two horses found emaciated in Southwest Miami-Dade just this week.

Animal welfare officials said they have to rescue horses like these far too often. Back in May, the SPCA saved five horses from the brink of death after they were abandoned in the same area where Oliver was found.

Friday evening, another horse was found abandoned in Northwest Miami-Dade. 7Skyforce HD hovered above the white horse, his ribs clearly visible, as the animal stood in a field.

“It doesn’t matter how many times you see it. It always surprises me that someone can watch this happen,” said Waggoner.

But Oliver appears to be heading toward a happy ending to his situation. With the help of medication and food, he should be healthy in about four to six months.

The SPCA will conduct a DNA test to figure out where the Arabian gelding came from.

Caretakers are also adding something special to help with his recovery. “A lot of attention here and a lot of love,” said Waggoner.

SPCA is expected to pick up the horse found in Northwest Miami-Dade.

