Horse forced to walk 700 miles makes full recovery

MIAMI (WSVN) - An abused horse has finally made a full recovery after being forced to walk across the country.

After months of rehab, Trigger the horse moved into his new home Wednesday. He will live out the rest of his days at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm.

Officials confiscated the horse from his owner back in November after the man rode him over 700 miles from South Carolina to Miami.

At the time, Trigger was malnourished, his spine and ribs showing and had sores all over his skin.

