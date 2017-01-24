Horse rescued from deep ditch in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rescued a horse that slipped into a deep ditch, off a road, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to rescuers, the horse fell or got stuck inside of a grassy ditch, Tuesday morning, along Southwest 168th Street and 199th Avenue.

The ditch was so deep, you could barely see the horse’s head from above. In order to calm the animal down before the rescue, the MDFR tactical unit blindfolded it.

Then, with the use of ropes and a strong sling, the tactical team was able to raise the horse up onto land, at around 10:45 a.m.

The horse was greeted by either its owner or handler and other farm employees. The horse was then seen being escorted back to its home on someone’s property.

