MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - They’ve served you burgers, wings and fries, but this year, the world-famous Hooters Girls are pulling double duty as Santa’s little helpers.

More than 20 Hooters Calendar Girls spread holiday cheer all throughout South Florida, Thursday to Sunday. They traveled to nine different stops with the goal of helping children with arts and crafts and raising money for charity.

7News caught up with them at His House Children’s Home in Miami Gardens, Sunday morning.

“There’s no words to really express how great it is to be able to make somebody’s day and make somebody happy, especially during the holidays,” said Sable Robbert, 2016 Miss Hooters International. “These kids are just awesome, and we’re really excited to be here.”

Hooters said a portion of every calendar sale goes to breast cancer research and the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

