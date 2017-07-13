Honeymooners accused of kidnapping, raping woman

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Georgia couple is behind bars in Miami after their honeymoon turned into a crime spree.

Timothy Lowe and Rashada Hurley were reportedly in Miami to celebrate their honeymoon, but are now in the West Miami-Dade jail. They’re accused of kidnapping a 27-year-old woman, Sunday, from a Hialeah Publix parking lot in the first block of East Second Avenue.

According to police, the victim was backing out of her parking spot after grocery shopping when the couple pulled up next to her. Seconds later, Hurley reportedly approached the victim and, with her window down, knocked the woman unconscious.

Shoppers were shocked, saying it could have been them. “I don’t know how I would handle that. I don’t feel safe now,” said one shopper. “I mean, I tend to look around. I hold onto my pocketbook, but you never know. I guess you’re not safe anywhere.”

The accused newlyweds took off with the victim in her car and drove to a Motel 6 in the 73rd block of Northwest 36th Street, where, according to a police report, they raped the woman.

The victim was able to escape when her alleged abusers were distracted.

According to police, the couple then went to a 7Eleven on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 34th Street where Hurley was allegedly arrested after walking into the business naked.

Employees called police just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, and said a naked man and woman came into the convenience store and took off with two stolen sodas.

A customer captured the pair on his cellphone as they walked down Biscayne Boulevard. That’s where police would later catch up with the two holding the stolen drinks.

Now shoppers of the Hialeah Publix are calling this crime a wake up call.

“Now that I know it I’m gonna keep my eyes wide open. I’m just nonchalant putting my groceries away, and you can’t trust anybody,” said another shopper.

The couple are currently being held without bond and are facing multiple charges.

