Homestead Winn-Dixie offers free bottled water to residents affected by Irma

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A local supermarket in Homestead will distribute water to those who may not have it due to Hurricane Irma.

On Thursday beginning at 4 p.m., Winn-Dixie at 30346 Old Dixie Highway will have a tractor-trailer full of water, ready to hand out to residents. According to a news release, the water distribution will take place in the parking lot.

Residents will be allowed one 24-pack case of bottled water for free, but Winn-Dixie said this is only while supplies last.

According to a statement by Southeastern Grocers President and CEO Anthony Hucker, “Winn-Dixie is proud to be a part of the South Florida community and the continued Hurricane Irma relief efforts as we join our neighbors in the recovery process from the affects of this devastating storm.”

