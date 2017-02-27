Homestead man accused of stealing pet monkey from neighbor’s home

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken pet owner is hoping to be reunited with her pet marmoset monkey, days after, police said, her neighbor swiped the animal from her home.

Vanessa Di Gennaro tried to hold back tears as she described the void little Zoe has left in the wake of Friday’s theft. “She’s not just a pet. First of all, she’s very delicate,” she said.

Di Gennaro said the 2-year-old white tufted marmoset monkey, whom she has owned since the animal was 1 month old, is her emotional rock. “I’m distraught. I’m eight months pregnant, and I’m distraught,” she said. “I miss my baby monkey like crazy.”

Since Zoe has been in her life, Di Gennaro said, she’s become able to cope with health issues that, doctors suggested, could be battled with the help of an emotional support pet. “It lowered my anxiety,” she said. “I hadn’t had a seizure in two years.”

But the pet owner’s anxiety has been sky high ever since, she and Homestead Police said, her neighbor, Oscar Leiva, snatched Zoe from her backyard.

Di Gennaro said she later called Leiva. “I spoke to the gentleman on the phone. He said he never saw a monkey, he never heard anything about a monkey, and then I received videos of the monkey within his home,” she said. “You can clearly see that she’s in his house, so then I called the police.”

Police arrested Leiva and charged him with grand theft. However, there’s no sign of little Zoe.

Di Gennaro said she’s convinced the animal was sold to somebody else. “She’s my best friend. She goes everywhere with me,” she said.

Di Gennaro has posted a reward sign outside her home, and she has already doubled the amount to $2,000. Because to her, you can’t put a price on Zoe.

Di Gennaro said that another neighbor was the one who sent her video of Zoe apparently at Leiva’s home.

Police said Leiva is not being cooperative. He remains behind bars, and his bond has been set at $5,000.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535.

