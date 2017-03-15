Homestead High students hospitalized after eating pot brownies

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Homestead High School students had to be hospitalized, Wednesday, after ingesting brownies that were laced with marijuana.

Javier Sarauz said his daughter Alexandra, a sophomore, was at lunch with her two friends when another student gave the girls a brownie. That’s when, Javier said, his daughter felt sick.

“Totally passed out. She was, like, drugged, you know?” he said. “Oh my God, you see your daughter like that, I’m desperately finding out what’s going on.”

One of the students, an 11th grader who didn’t want to be identified, said the girl who gave them the brownies told them it had marijuana in it after they ate it.

“Once we ate it she was like, ‘Oh surprise it has weed inside,'” the student said. “And then once it started kicking, started feeling glass all over me, like pinching me.”

The student said she spent hours at Homestead Hospital as doctors ran tests.

“They said it was for sure weed, but we didn’t know what it was laced with,” she said.

Javier said his daughter called in the middle of the day and said she was drugged.

“My wife gets it and it’s her, ‘Mom, mom, I’ve been drugged. I ate a brownie and I’m feeling bad. I feel like I’m gonna pass out,'” Javier said.

Nataly Perez said her sister became unresponsive after eating the brownie.

“Her head was down. Her eyes were closed. She was not responding at all,” Nataly said.

Her mother, Iraida Perez, said she was outraged when she learned paramedics came and left after checking the girls’ vital signs.

“The rescue had left and said that she was OK,” Iraida said. “And I told them, ‘My daughter’s not OK. I know my daughter, so I told them that they have to call a rescue that was gonna bring her here.'”

The teen who didn’t want to be named said the paramedics blamed the girls for eating the brownies.

“She was just like, ‘Oh this is what you get for making bad decisions. Even though you said it wasn’t your fault, it probably is. You probably knew what you had coming,'” the girl said.

The parents were furious with how school administrators handled the situation.

“One of the assistant principals came and tried to say that, you know, ‘Tell us the truth,'” Javier said. “They’re trying to accuse my daughter while my daughter is sick and, you know, she can’t even talk.”

“I’m going to the school tomorrow because whoever gave that to my daughter could’ve killed her,” Iraida said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed three girls ate brownies laced with marijuana. They said they are investigating.

One girl has been released from the hospital, while another is being transferred to Baptist Hospital in Kendall and another to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

