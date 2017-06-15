Homeowner finds alligator in front of Parkland home

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner came home to find an alligator camping out in front of their door step in Parkland.

The gator appeared outside the home around 11 a.m. Thursday near Watercrest Circle West, in one of Parkland’s gated communities.

The reptile, which was about 4 feet long, hung out on the front porch of the home until the homeowner called a trapper.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the gator, which was then corralled and taken away.

This was one heck of a house call in Parkland! Check out how close this little guy got to the front door. pic.twitter.com/GkoZ4Z41Px — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 15, 2017

