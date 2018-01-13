Homeowner fatally shoots suspected car burglar in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials are investigating after a homeowner fatally shot a suspected car burglar in Tamarac, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a burglary suspect in the area of 9510 NW 82nd Ct., at around 5:15 a.m.

According to officials, a man who was out walking his dog spotted the subject walking around the neighborhood burglarizing vehicles. The man watched as the adult male subject neared his home and then attempted to burglarize his car. The armed homeowner then confronted the subject, an altercation ensued between the two, and the homeowner shot the subject.

The subject was transported to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

This incident remains under investigation.

