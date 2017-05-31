Homeowner discovers military gear in backyard

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews found decades old military gear while digging in the backyard of a home in Miami-Dade, Thursday.

A parachute, helmet and military car parts were discovered at the home on Southwest 283rd Lane off Biscayne Drive.

The homeowner called police as a safety precaution.

“I was worried because it looked like — they told me it was a military mine,” he said. “They were in the military and said, ‘You better call the police, you know? Because you never know what you could have found — a bomb or something down there.'”

Officials found no explosives. The homeowner was building a new pool when he found the military gear.

