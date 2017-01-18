Homeless man slapped by officer files lawsuit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer and the department is being sued by a homeless man who was slapped by that officer.

On Wednesday, Bruce Laclair filed a lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale officer Victor Ramirez and the city’s police department for over $15,000.

In 2015, Ramirez was caught on video threatening and striking Laclair at a bus terminal in Fort Lauderdale.

Ramirez faced misdemeanor charges but was not found guilty.

He was put on a 20-day suspension shortly afterwards, though.

