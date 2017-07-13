Home surveillance records burglar in Hollywood house

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video at a house in Hollywood captured a burglar going through the homeowner’s belongings before fleeing.

The burglar could be seen on the surveillance looking around the house along 26th Avenue and Mayo Street.

The alarm company then notified the homeowner and asked if anyone was home.

By the time police arrived on scene, about 30 minutes later, the suspect was gone.

He got away with personal items that belonged to the family.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

