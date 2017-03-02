Home Depot expected to hire 500 employees in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - A well-known home improvement store is preparing to hire thousands of new employees.

The Home Depot announced that 500 associates are expected to be hired in Miami and Fort Lauderdale locations. The company said they will hire positions ranging from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment.

The retail chain said the hiring boom is in preparation for spring, which is their busiest selling season.

College students, retirees, and veterans are encouraged to apply, the company said. The new hires will reportedly be either permanent part-time or seasonal employees. Overall, the Home Depot is looking to hire 80,000 nationwide.

For those interested in applying, follow this link: www.careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom.

