Home Depot evacuated due to strong odor, 3 hospitalized

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported three people to the hospital after, they said, several people reported a strong odor coming from a Home Depot on North Miami Beach.

Several people reported that the odor was causing them to cough with a burning sensation, officials said. Paramedics treated 11 people at a triage center set up nearby the store, located near 167th Street and Northeast 12th Avenue.

The cause of the odor is not known.

