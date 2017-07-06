Holtz Children’s Hospital patients enjoy Christmas in July gala

MIAMI (WSVN) - Christmas came early for some Holtz Children’s Hospital patients who were in need of some cheer.

Santa Claus and several famous cartoon characters arrived at the hospital to brighten up the patients’ day.

The hospital partnered with the Children Helping Other Children non-profit for it’s first Christmas in July gala.

The founder, who’s a cancer survivor and former patient, kicked things off, and she was joined by the father of another former patient.

“When I was younger, I had cancer. I was treated amazingly, and I survived,” said Morgan Weintraub, of Children Helping Other Children, “so I wanted to give back because I know how hard it is.”

“Children Helping Other Children is an organization partnering up with Holtz, and they are doing extraordinary work on the inside,” said former Miami Dolphins player Sam Madison, “serving them food and helping the kids and giving the kids opportunity to have fun.”

The charity is run by children and teens.

