MIAMI (WSVN) - The Holtz Children’s Hospital hosted a special prom for some young patients, Friday night.

Teens had a chance to enjoy prom as the hospital hosted its fourth annual A Night at the Oscars Prom.

Patients and their dates walked down the red carpet and had their pictures taken by paparazzi.

For the children, the night offers a welcome break from their hospital room.

“Most of the people at the hospital, this is the time that they usually do prom. A lot of people have to miss out on it because of a situation that’s completely out of their control,” Chase Havard, a patient, said. “It’s a great thing to absolutely do for the children.”

Employees of Jackson Health System donated dresses and tuxedos for them to wear. Girls even had the chance to get their hair and makeup professionally done before the dance.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.