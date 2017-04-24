COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Jewish Student Association at Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove welcomed Holocaust survivor Alex Gross, Monday, to share his story of survival.

Gross wrote a book about his heartbreaking journey through Auschwitz and four other concentration camps. He spoke about the importance of remembering the horrors of the Holocaust.

“It’s very, very difficult to talk about it,” Gross said, “but those that forget are doomed for repetition, and I want to make sure it will never happen again.”

Rabbi Sholom Dovber Lipskar introduced Gross. He also spoke at the event, describing his time in a displaced persons camp after being smuggled over the Soviet border as a baby.

