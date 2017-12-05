HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher was fired after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

The Broward County School Board voted to terminate 53-year old Dirk Hilyard from Hollywood Hills High School.

Hilyard, a former teacher and coach, was accused of performing explicit sexual acts with a female student during the 2015-16 school year.

Hilyard maintains his innocence.

