Hollywood residents clash over proposed removal of Confederate street names

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in Hollywood are at odds regarding the renaming of streets named after Confederate generals and Ku Klux Klan members.

Protesters gathered outside of the Hollywood City Hall, Wednesday, to make their voices heard. Some of those voices were for, while others were against the removal of the controversial street names.

One of the streets in question include Forrest Street, named after Confederate General and Ku Klux Klan member Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The argument over the street names is one that has been going on for a number of years.

The Hollywood City Commission is holding a meeting at 5 p.m. when they will listen to advocates for and against the removing of the street names.

“I’m here to actually show that when the community is united together, we can make real changes,” said resident Tiffany Burks. “There’s been three streets in Hollywood, Fla. that are named after Confederate generals that fought to protect the institution of slavery, and we’re saying that we want those streets changed immediately.”

However, one man said that the street names should remain in place.

“It should remain the same since it’s a part of Southern identity, Southern culture and Southern history,” he said.

Police are currently on the scene in order to keep the peace. So far, the incident has been peaceful.

