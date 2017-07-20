Hollywood police searching for 2 would-be robbers

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men wanted for attempted armed robbery in Hollywood.

The men tried to rob two people who were walking to their car in the 300 block of Minnesota, north of Surf Road. One of the attempted robbers pulled out a gun but one of the would-be victims opened fire at them. The two subjects then ran into a silver or gray Toyota Corolla and sped off, according to Hollywood Police.

The attempted robbery happened Wednesday, at around 2:45 a.m.

Surveillance video caught the two subjects inside a restaurant before the crime.

Police described one subject as a 6-foot-tall, heavy-set Hispanic male with curly hair who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The other subject was described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall black male with a thin build and medium length dreadlocks that could possibly be a wig. He was last seen wearing a checkered button down shirt and sunglasses.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

