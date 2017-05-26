Hollywood Police search for missing man

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is searching for a missing endangered adult.

Jonathan Hauser was last seen at around 11 a.m. at 2560 N State Road 7 in Cypress Place on Friday.

Hauser stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing dark denim-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call the Hollywood Police Department’s main dispatch phone number at 954-764-4357 (HELP).

