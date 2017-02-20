Hollywood Police search for missing 46-year-old woman

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Hollywood, and are hoping the public can help locate her.

Hollywood Police identified the missing woman as 46-year-old Jacqueline Peterson. She was last seen in the area of 2200 Pierce Street in Hollywood, Monday, at around 9 a.m.

Peterson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 to 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a dark colored dress.

She resides in Miami-Dade County.

If you recognized her or know where she is, please call Hollywood Police Department’s main dispatch phone number at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.