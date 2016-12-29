Hollywood Police lieutenant arrested, faces domestic violence charge

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police Lieutenant has been relieved of duty after he allegedly hit and kicked his wife.

According to Hollywood Police, on Tuesday, at 11:31 p.m., the Hollywood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a City of Hollywood Police officer.

Police said the incident started as a verbal argument that became physical between Hollywood Police Lt. Michael McKinney and his wife.

She told police McKinney struck her twice on her head and kicked her in the left rib-area. She refused medical treatment. McKinney was also injured, with a cut to his upper lip and scratch marks along his left bicep.

Hollywood Police conducted an investigation and arrested McKinney.

McKinney now faces one charge of misdemeanor domestic violence related battery.

He has been relieved of duty pending an ongoing criminal and internal affairs investigation.

