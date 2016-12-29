Hollywood Mayor, local rabbis host annual menorah lighting ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Hollywood celebrated Hanukkah at City Hall, Thursday.

Mayor Josh Levy and local rabbis lead the annual Menorah Lighting ceremony in honor of the Jewish Festival of Lights. Those in attendance said the message of Hanukkah is especially important this year.

“The lights of the menorah represents the lights of freedom,” said Rabbi Raphael Tennenhaus. “Today, more than ever, we have to appreciate the freedom that exists here in our country.”

“The message today of spreading the light among all people, among all faiths, is really a beautiful message that any city should be very proud to light and share,” Levy said.

The annual tradition began in Hollywood, in 1982.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.