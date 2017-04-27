Hollywood man charged for beating, killing wife with pipe wrench

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 48-year-old man has been charged with beating his wife to death with a pipe wrench.

The incident happened Wednesday at their Hollywood house along the 5800 block of Thomas Street.

According to officials, Claude Sejour killed his wife, 40-year-old Marie Joseph, with a pipe wrench in front of their four children. The youngest of the children is only 4 years old.

Detectives said Sejour snapped when his wife told him that she was expecting another baby with another man. He is allegedly her boyfriend.

That’s when detectives said Sejour killed her, called 911 and waited outside of their house. When the police arrived, they said Sejour confessed to the murder.

He is currently is custody and is charged with one count of homicide.

