Hollywood man arrested for drug trafficking, gun possession

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 35-year-old man accused of selling illegal drugs is now behind bars.

Asa Curry currently faces several charges for drug trafficking and possession of a weapon.

Police executed a search warrant at Curry’s house located near Arthur Street and Northeast 23rd Avenue.

That’s when police said they found the gun along with cocaine, marijuana and a number of prescription drugs.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.